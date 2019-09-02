Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $19,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE:NOC traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $367.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,829. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $223.63 and a 12-month high of $377.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.93.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.