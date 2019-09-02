Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 343 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,608,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,075,802. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.51 and a 200-day moving average of $127.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $145.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

