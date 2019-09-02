Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $2.22 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.07. 7,643,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,069,676. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.