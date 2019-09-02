Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Facebook by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,725,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,330,426. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $529.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,816.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $21,453,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,548,805 shares of company stock worth $286,181,233 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

