Norinchukin Bank The Sells 333,958 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,751 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 333,958 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $43,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

In other news, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,167.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,506 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,116,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,698,632. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.