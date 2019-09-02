Norinchukin Bank The Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,768,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,376,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,248 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,972,000 after acquiring an additional 561,276 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,630,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,166,000 after acquiring an additional 588,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,087,000 after acquiring an additional 164,811 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,100,990.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $15,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,945 shares of company stock valued at $30,860,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $155.15. 745,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $164.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day moving average of $145.65.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

