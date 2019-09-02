NoLimitCoin (NLC2) One Day Volume Tops $8,339.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $880,913.00 and $8,339.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015541 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000140 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 604,113,277 coins and its circulating supply is 404,113,277 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

