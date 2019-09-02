NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $83.20

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.20 and traded as high as $80.89. NK Lukoil PAO shares last traded at $80.88, with a volume of 159,238 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 11.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in NK Lukoil PAO by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 134,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in NK Lukoil PAO in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NK Lukoil PAO by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in NK Lukoil PAO by 4.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 225,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

