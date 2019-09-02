NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.48.

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NiSource stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,005. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. NiSource has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $30.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $659,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 329,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,863,041.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 40,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $1,178,209.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,405 shares of company stock worth $2,768,990 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.9% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 36.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

