NIO (NYSE:NIO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NIO Inc. is a premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EP9, EVE and ES8 brand names. The company operates primarily in San Jose, California; Munich, Germany and London, United Kingdom. NIO Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIO from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded NIO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.27.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. NIO has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in NIO by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

