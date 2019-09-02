Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NINE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ: NINE):

8/28/2019 – Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/14/2019 – Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $26.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $15.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

7/16/2019 – Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NINE traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 270,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,042. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $40.39.

Get Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 55,533 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 2nd quarter worth $3,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000.

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.