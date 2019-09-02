Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases 102,988 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,988 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.42% of Hostess Brands worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,402,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after buying an additional 686,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 235.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 33.4% in the first quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $13,474,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $6,375,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWNK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.02. 577,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,864. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.55. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

