Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowers Stake in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.23% of Uniqure worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QURE. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Uniqure during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $571,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,839 shares in the company, valued at $28,925,746.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $388,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,460 shares of company stock worth $2,031,415 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Shares of QURE stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 350,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,681. Uniqure NV has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 1,232.30%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

