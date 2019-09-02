Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $4.31 Million in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $253,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 86.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,474,000 after buying an additional 1,612,326 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 420.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 33,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Coupa Software by 78.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 42,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,351. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $148.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.36 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.63.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $111.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 112,500 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $13,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $30,890.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 398,655 shares of company stock valued at $51,542,432. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.