Nicholas Investment Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness comprises about 1.0% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.16% of Planet Fitness worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 66,192 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1,098.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $72.50 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.12.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $70.61. 1,208,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,472. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $181.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

