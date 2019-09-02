Nicholas Investment Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 325.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,845 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $851,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Elastic by 600.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,820. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average is $85.41. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.83. Elastic NV has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.49 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 41.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,205,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 28,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $2,092,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,958,440 shares of company stock worth $166,065,906. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.