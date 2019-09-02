Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 19.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 463,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 76,847 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 49.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $656,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 381,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 21.2% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 342,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 59,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

In other Matador Resources news, President Matthew V. Hairford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $49,960.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,664.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 36,734 shares of company stock valued at $552,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. Matador Resources Co has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.42 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

