Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Nexa Resources SA (TSE:NEXA) shares rose 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.29 and last traded at C$12.29, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.08.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from C$16.25 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.60.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

