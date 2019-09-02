NetKoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (NTK)

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. NetKoin has a market cap of $84,581.00 and approximately $809.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NetKoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One NetKoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00314922 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00053022 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000072 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006965 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001207 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

NetKoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NetKoin is www.netkoin.com

NetKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

