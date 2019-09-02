NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBDX) Trading Down 10.6%

NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBDX) was down 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 133,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.54.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.