Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,694,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,430 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Navigator were worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Navigator by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 350,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 140,897 shares during the last quarter. Emancipation Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 46,408 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Navigator by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Navigator by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,056,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 32,512 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Navigator stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,941. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $524.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Navigator had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVGS shares. ValuEngine raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Navigator from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Navigator from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $15.00 target price on Navigator and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navigator presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

