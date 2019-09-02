National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$66.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NA. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$62.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$54.37 and a 12 month high of C$65.46.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.79 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 6.5299999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.97%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

