Narrative (NRVE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Narrative has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Narrative has a market capitalization of $208,984.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00220366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.01345038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017929 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,610,822 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

