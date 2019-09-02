Narrative (NRVE) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Narrative has a market capitalization of $217,129.00 and $3.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Narrative has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00219867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.01291674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00088270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017707 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,610,822 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Narrative can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

