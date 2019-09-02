MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of MDY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.64. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $284.45 and a 1-year high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

