MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,290,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,803,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after acquiring an additional 245,852 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $116.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.07.

DLTR stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,517,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.94. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.78 and a 1 year high of $113.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael A. Witynski sold 6,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $711,928.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,923.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Duncan C. Macnaughton sold 9,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $935,021.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,157 shares of company stock worth $7,833,753. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

