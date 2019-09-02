MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.09% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $14,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 482,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.41. 3,161,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,685. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $37.94.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

