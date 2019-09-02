MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $45.91 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,583 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $45,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 469,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 151,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,827,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 32,903,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,137,557. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

