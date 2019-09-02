MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Analog Devices by 7.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,184,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,726.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $999,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,399 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.83. 1,404,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,514. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

