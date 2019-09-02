MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 58,475 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $33,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.40. 9,819,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,942,749. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

