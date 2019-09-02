MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A (NASDAQ:MTEC) Trading Up ∞

MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A (NASDAQ:MTEC) was up ∞ on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99, approximately 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 30,651 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83.

MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEC)

MTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to invest in businesses that are ancillary to the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis.

