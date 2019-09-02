Monetta Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,321,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,850,000 after buying an additional 3,732,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,896,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $966,262,000 after acquiring an additional 350,808 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $41,863,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $26,278,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,137.7% during the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 150,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 138,350 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $175.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.30.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total transaction of $30,005,116.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 279,174 shares of company stock worth $51,070,314 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU stock traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $184.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,511. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $194.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.88.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $782.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

