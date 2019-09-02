Monaco One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.70 Million (MCO)

Monaco (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Monaco has a total market cap of $109.58 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Monaco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monaco has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Monaco token can currently be purchased for $6.94 or 0.00109378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinrail, YoBit and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Monaco

Monaco’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. Monaco’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official message board for Monaco is medium.com/@MCOCrypto . The official website for Monaco is mco.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Monaco is /r/MonacoCard . Monaco’s official Twitter account is @monaco_card and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monaco Token Trading

Monaco can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, YoBit, Gate.io, Coinnest, Liqui, BigONE, Huobi, Cobinhood, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Upbit, Bithumb, Livecoin, IDEX, EXX, ABCC, DDEX, Bit-Z, Coinrail, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monaco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monaco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monaco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

