Mithril (MITH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.32 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Mithril has a market capitalization of $13.42 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bithumb, ZB.COM and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007220 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001812 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 655,279,402 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bithumb, FCoin, DigiFinex, CoinExchange, Gate.io, BitForex, LBank, ZB.COM, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

