Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,377 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned about 0.88% of Mitek Systems worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 672,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 12,019.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 2,576.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 278,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 268,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 163,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $148,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 13,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $124,885.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. 245,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,997. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $407.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of -0.25. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.