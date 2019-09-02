Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce sales of $25.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.03 million to $25.47 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $21.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $84.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.60 million to $85.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $101.24 million, with estimates ranging from $100.02 million to $102.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MITK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Mitek Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of MITK stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 245,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.35 million, a PE ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of -0.25. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

In other news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $148,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 13,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $124,885.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mitek Systems by 12,019.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mitek Systems by 30,452.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

