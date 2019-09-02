Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.05. 1,113,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,565. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cascend Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.83.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.