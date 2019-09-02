Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Hits Market Cap of $477,220.00

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Miners’ Reward Token has a market cap of $477,220.00 and $621.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Miners' Reward Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00218420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.01295251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017845 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00087979 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token launched on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token . Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Miners' Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Miners' Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.