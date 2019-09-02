Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the quarter. Middlesex Water comprises about 4.0% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4,284.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,890. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Robert K. Fullagar sold 500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $30,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $39,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at $355,292.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,955 shares of company stock valued at $118,890 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

MSEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

