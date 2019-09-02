MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.17. 99,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $819.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.73.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

In other news, insider Augustus C. Griffin acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 118,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,582.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 360.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

