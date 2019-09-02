Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Holdings Decreased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Metlife were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,344,000 after buying an additional 856,479 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter worth about $673,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Metlife stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.30. 3,794,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044,177. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup set a $42.00 price target on shares of Metlife and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

