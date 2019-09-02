Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Acquired by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,217 shares during the period. Methode Electronics accounts for 1.5% of THB Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. THB Asset Management’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

NYSE:MEI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.74. 243,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,592. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.15 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.