Metaverse ETP (ETP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.69 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $54.10 million and $2.69 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00007077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene, HitBTC and TOPBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.09 or 0.01757417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00066834 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011637 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 76,472,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,126,874 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Bitfinex, CoinBene, Coinsuper, RightBTC and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

