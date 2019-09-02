MetaMorph Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $371,366.00 and $34,371.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.89 or 0.04669091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,974,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,067,130 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BiteBTC, BitMart, LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

