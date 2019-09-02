Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $232.36

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $232.36 and traded as high as $225.01. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $221.23, with a volume of 62,860 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLAB. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $867.22 million, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.23.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.74). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 9.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 26,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 665.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.