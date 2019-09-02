Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercer International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered Mercer International from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.63. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mercer International will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 98.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 59,343 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 297.3% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 505,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 377,928 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,849,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Mercer International by 116.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

