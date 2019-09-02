Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

MBWM has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of MBWM opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 49,382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

