MenaPay (MPAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.04 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $91,000.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco, Sistemkoin, Dcoin and ABCC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00221696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.01311458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00089820 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021600 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,246,786 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

