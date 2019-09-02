Megacoin (MEC) Trading 42.9% Lower Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $103,262.00 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00646774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00015903 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000578 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,222,850 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

