MediBloc [QRC] (MED) Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. MediBloc [QRC] has a total market capitalization of $19.65 million and approximately $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC] has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,333.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.76 or 0.01718565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.39 or 0.02845649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00644862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00712837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00064531 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00450523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008935 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC] Profile

MediBloc [QRC] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC] is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC]

MediBloc [QRC] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

